News & Insights

Stocks

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Announces Auditor Change

December 01, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to fee and resource disagreements, and CCTH CPA Limited taking over. This strategic move is expected to help the company reduce operating expenses and enhance financial management as it gears up for future growth. The decision aligns with the company’s focus on effective cost control and shareholder interests.

For further insights into HK:0767 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.