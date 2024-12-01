Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Announces Auditor Change

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to fee and resource disagreements, and CCTH CPA Limited taking over. This strategic move is expected to help the company reduce operating expenses and enhance financial management as it gears up for future growth. The decision aligns with the company’s focus on effective cost control and shareholder interests.

