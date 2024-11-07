News & Insights

Stocks

Zhong Ji Longevity Forms Joint Venture in China

November 07, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has announced a joint venture with Shenzhen Meilsee Aesthetic Medical Investment Company and Shenzhen Jinli Aesthetic Clinic to enhance the provision of longevity health services in China. Zhong Ji Health, a subsidiary of Zhong Ji Longevity, will hold a 51% stake in the venture, which will focus on health management and medical cosmetology. This collaboration leverages the growing interest in longevity science and aims to cater to a clientele increasingly interested in health and body rejuvenation.

For further insights into HK:0767 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.