Zhong Ji Longevity Forms Joint Venture in China

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has announced a joint venture with Shenzhen Meilsee Aesthetic Medical Investment Company and Shenzhen Jinli Aesthetic Clinic to enhance the provision of longevity health services in China. Zhong Ji Health, a subsidiary of Zhong Ji Longevity, will hold a 51% stake in the venture, which will focus on health management and medical cosmetology. This collaboration leverages the growing interest in longevity science and aims to cater to a clientele increasingly interested in health and body rejuvenation.

