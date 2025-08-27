Zhihu Returns To Profit In Q2 With Investment Gains

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH), a Chinese online content community, on Wednesday reported second-quarter results returning to profit, backed by higher investment income from gains of a private-company investment, despite weak revenues.

ZH shares are currently trading 0.43% higher at $4.65 on the NYSE.

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders swung back to RMB72.48 million or $10.12 million from a loss of RMB82.74 million a year ago.

The company reversed to earnings per share of RMB 0.29 or $0.04 from loss per share of RMB 0.30 in the prior year.

On American Depository share basis, earnings were RMB0.88 or $0.12 per ADS, compared to loss per ADS of RMB 0.89.

Adjusted net income was RMB91.34 million or $12.75 million, compared to loss of RMB44.60 million in the prior year.

Income before income tax was RMB101.16 million or $14.12 million, compared to a loss of RMB87.66 million a year ago.

Gross margin improved to 62.5% in the second quarter of 2025 from 59.6% a year ago.

Investment income increased to RMB140.8 million or $19.7 million from RMB21.8 million a year ago. The increase was mainly from gains in fair-valuing a private-company investment due to observable price changes in the second quarter, as stated by the company.

Total revenue, meanwhile, declined to RMB716.89 million or $100.08 million from RMB933.81 million a year ago.

The slip in revenue was primarily due to ongoing refinement of service offerings and a decline in monthly subscribing members.

