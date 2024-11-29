Zhihu price target lowered to $4.70 from $5.40 at Citi

Citi analyst Vicky Wei lowered the firm’s price target on Zhihu (ZH) to $4.70 from $5.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat and is on track to meet its breakeven target in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm revised down 2025 revenue estimates. Any earlier than expected margin improvement will be key catalyst to watch, says Citi.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZH:
- Zhihu Inc. Reveals Strong Third Quarter 2024 Performance
- Zhihu Inc. Maintains Stable Share Capital in October
- Zhihu Inc. Reports Successful Meeting Outcomes
- Zhihu Inc. Maintains Stable Share Capital in September
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.