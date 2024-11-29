Zhihu price target lowered to $4.70 from $5.40 at Citi

Citi analyst Vicky Wei lowered the firm’s price target on Zhihu (ZH) to $4.70 from $5.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat and is on track to meet its breakeven target in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm revised down 2025 revenue estimates. Any earlier than expected margin improvement will be key catalyst to watch, says Citi.

