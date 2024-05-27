Zhihu Inc. Schedules Q1 Earnings Review

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on June 12, 2024, to review and release the company’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Additionally, on the same day, the company’s management will hold anearnings conference call with pre-registration available for all participants interested in joining. This indicates an upcoming opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into Zhihu’s latest financial performance and future prospects.

