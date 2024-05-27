News & Insights

Stocks

Zhihu Inc. Schedules Q1 Earnings Review

May 27, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on June 12, 2024, to review and release the company’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Additionally, on the same day, the company’s management will hold anearnings conference call with pre-registration available for all participants interested in joining. This indicates an upcoming opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into Zhihu’s latest financial performance and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:2390 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.