Zhihu Inc. Updates on Share Units and Securities

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. announced the vesting of 1,186,779 restricted share units under its 2022 Plan and the cancellation of 337,899 units. As of October 29, 2024, Zhihu has 294,876,364 shares issued and outstanding, including Class A and Class B shares. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Zhihu’s securities during the offer period.

