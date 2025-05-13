Zhihu Inc. Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 27, 2025

Zhihu Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 27, 2025, with a conference call for discussion.

Zhihu Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 27, 2025, prior to U.S. market opening. The company's management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time the same day, which will be accessible to participants who pre-register online. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and an access PIN. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on Zhihu's investor relations website. Established in 2010, Zhihu has evolved into a leading online content community in China, focusing on providing solutions and inspiration across various topics.

BEIJING, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on May 27, 2025.





The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025) to discuss the results.





All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI060ed88a40d84ffc86a13db356dc43cb







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.zhihu.com



.







About Zhihu Inc.







Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit



https://ir.zhihu.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Zhihu Inc.





Email:



ir@zhihu.com







Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



zhihu@christensencomms.com





