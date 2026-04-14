Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ZH) Price Target Increased by 21.90% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ZH) has been revised to $4.66 / share. This is an increase of 21.90% from the prior estimate of $3.82 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.53 to a high of $6.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.12% from the latest reported closing price of $3.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZH is 0.02%, an increase of 87.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.47% to 13,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ZH is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,213K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 42.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,952K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 39.52% over the last quarter.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co. holds 665K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 38.33% over the last quarter.

E Fund Management Co. holds 665K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 70.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 51.23% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 499K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing a decrease of 118.45%.

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