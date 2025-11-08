Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ZH) Price Target Increased by 15.99% to 5.59

The average one-year price target for Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ZH) has been revised to $5.59 / share. This is an increase of 15.99% from the prior estimate of $4.82 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.88 to a high of $6.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from the latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZH is 0.20%, an increase of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 18,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ZH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,416K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 20.88% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,119K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,518K shares.

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors holds 1,363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing a decrease of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,091K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 19.90% over the last quarter.

