Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ZH) Price Target Decreased by 22.44% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ZH) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is a decrease of 22.44% from the prior estimate of $5.48 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.80% from the latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhihu Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZH is 0.16%, an increase of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 18,612K shares. The put/call ratio of ZH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 7.30% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,119K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,933K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 74.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 373.87% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,091K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 737K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 25.17% over the last quarter.

