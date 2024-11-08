Zhihu Inc. Completes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has successfully completed its conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back 33,016,016 Class A Ordinary Shares, leading to a reduction in total issued shares from 294.9 million to 261.9 million. This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s shareholding structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors watching Zhihu’s market maneuvers may find this buyback as a signal of the company’s confidence in its financial position.

