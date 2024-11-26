Zhihu Inc. Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.
Zhihu Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, indicating performance trends that could influence investor decisions. Prepared under U.S. accounting standards, these results provide insights into the company’s recent fiscal activities. Investors are advised to consider these figures carefully before making decisions regarding Zhihu’s securities.
