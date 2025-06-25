Zhihu Inc. Announces Adoption of Shareholder Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Zhihu Inc. shareholders approved all proposed resolutions at the annual meeting, re-electing directors and granting share mandates.

Zhihu Inc. announced the successful adoption of all proposed resolutions during its annual general meeting held in Beijing on June 25, 2025. This includes the re-election of Mr. Dahai Li, Mr. Derek Chen, and Dr. Li-Lan Cheng as directors and the granting of general mandates to the directors to issue additional Class A ordinary shares and to repurchase the Company’s own shares. Zhihu is recognized as a leading online content community in China, founded in 2010, and continues to serve as a platform for users to seek solutions, make decisions, and find inspiration.

Potential Positives

All proposed resolutions were adopted at the annual general meeting, indicating strong shareholder support and confidence in the company's management and strategic direction.

The re-election of Mr. Dahai Li, Mr. Derek Chen, and Dr. Li-Lan Cheng as directors ensures continuity in leadership and governance, which can positively influence investor sentiment.

The approval of a general mandate to issue additional Class A ordinary shares may provide the company with the flexibility to raise capital and fund growth initiatives.

The mandate for share repurchases could signal to the market that the company believes its shares are undervalued, potentially boosting investor confidence and share price.

Potential Negatives

The re-election of directors may indicate a lack of fresh leadership or innovation within the company, which could concern shareholders seeking new strategic direction.

The granting of a general mandate to issue and repurchase shares could signal potential dilution of existing shares if the company opts to issue more shares, raising concerns among current shareholders about their stake value.

The reliance on forward-looking statements could create uncertainty for investors, as these statements may not materialize, leading to potential volatility in stock performance.

FAQ

What resolutions were adopted at the Zhihu annual general meeting?

All proposed resolutions were adopted, including the re-election of directors and approval of share issuance mandates.

Who were re-elected as directors of Zhihu Inc.?

Mr. Dahai Li, Mr. Derek Chen, and Dr. Li-Lan Cheng were re-elected as directors of the Company.

What is Zhihu Inc.'s main business?

Zhihu Inc. operates as a leading online content community in China, facilitating Q&A and knowledge sharing.

How can I find more information about Zhihu's investor relations?

For more information, please visit Zhihu's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

What are forward-looking statements in Zhihu's announcement?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about the Company's future performance and involve various risks and uncertainties.

$ZH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $ZH stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, China, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) (“Zhihu” or the “Company”), a leading online content community in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated May 29, 2025 (the “AGM Notice”) has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.





After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr. Dahai Li, Mr. Derek Chen, and Dr. Li-Lan Cheng are re-elected as directors of the Company and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares of the Company or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.







About Zhihu Inc.







Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit



https://ir.zhihu.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Zhihu Inc.





Email:



ir@zhihu.com







Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



zhihu@christensencomms.com





