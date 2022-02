SHANGHAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zhenro Properties 6158.HK said trading of three Shanghai exchange-traded bonds - CN163782SH=, CN175097SH= and CN188420SH= - will be limited to institutional investors from Tuesday, according to a statement issued via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

