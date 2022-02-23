Zhenro Properties plans to sell assets worth up to $644 mln in first half -sources

Contributors
Jason Xue Reuters
Shuyan Wang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

Cash-strapped Chinese developer Zhenro Properties plans to extend maturity of other onshore and offshore debt, and dispose of assets worth up to 4 billion yuan ($632.73 million) in the first half, three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Adds more details, share reaction

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Zhenro Properties 6158.HK plans to extend maturity of other onshore and offshore debt, and dispose of assets worth up to 4 billion yuan ($632.73 million) in the first half, three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Zhenro told investors in a call on Wednesday the debt it will seek extensions include bank loans and asset-backed securities.

The Shanghai-based developer is in the process of asking holders of a $200 million perpetual bond due March 5 VG201351260= to waive claims against the company if it defaults, and is seeking to extend the maturity of five bonds due 2022, worth around $1 billion, to March 2023.

It also told investors on Wednesday it is in talks with state-owned firms to dispose of the assets.

Shares of Zhenro closed 8.2% higher. It has lost 78% in the past weeks on its debt restructuring plan.

($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue in Shanghai, Shuyan Wang and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters