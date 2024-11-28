News & Insights

Zhenro Properties Extends Liability Management Deadline

November 28, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Zhenro Properties Group Limited (HK:6158) has released an update.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited has announced an extension of the Longstop Date for its Offshore Holistic Liability Management Solutions to December 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial obligations strategically. Investors are urged to stay informed and seek advice when engaging with Zhenro’s securities.

