Zhenro Properties Extends Liability Management Deadline

Zhenro Properties Group Limited has announced an extension of the Longstop Date for its Offshore Holistic Liability Management Solutions to December 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial obligations strategically. Investors are urged to stay informed and seek advice when engaging with Zhenro’s securities.

