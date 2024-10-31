News & Insights

Zhenro Properties Extends Liability Management Deadline

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Zhenro Properties Group Limited (HK:6158) has released an update.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited has extended the Longstop Date for its Offshore Holistic Liability Management Solutions to November 30, 2024. The company advises investors to remain cautious and seek professional advice when dealing with its securities. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

