BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange announced on Monday it will waive futures delivery fees and warehouse receipt fees for all contracts through 2023.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

