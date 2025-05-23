Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited Receives NASDAQ Delinquency Letter for Non-Compliance with Listing Requirements

Zhengye Biotechnology received a NASDAQ Delinquency Letter due to late filing of its annual report, plans to address compliance.

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited, a veterinary vaccine manufacturer in China, announced that it received a letter from NASDAQ indicating it is not in compliance with listing requirements due to the late filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company has 60 days to submit a Compliance Plan to NASDAQ, which could result in an extension of up to 180 days to regain compliance. Despite this notification, the Company’s shares remain listed, and it plans to submit the Compliance Plan within the required timeframe. Zhengye focuses on creating and selling vaccines for various livestock, and it operates multiple production facilities in China.

The Company has the opportunity to submit a Compliance Plan to regain NASDAQ listing compliance, demonstrating proactive steps to address the situation.

The Delinquency Letter does not have an immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, allowing for continued trading and investor confidence.

Zhengye has a solid history and established presence in the veterinary vaccine market, with over 44 vaccines developed and a commitment to enhancing animal health for over 20 years.

The Company’s products are widely distributed across 28 provincial regions in China and are also exported to international markets, indicating a diversified revenue stream.

The company failed to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F, which raises concerns about its compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.

The receipt of the Delinquency Letter from NASDAQ indicates potential financial and operational instability, which may affect investor confidence.

If the company cannot successfully submit a Compliance Plan, it risks delisting from the NASDAQ, which could severely impact its market access and investor perception.

What is the reason for Zhengye Biotechnology's Delinquency Letter from NASDAQ?

Zhengye Biotechnology received a Delinquency Letter for not timely filing its annual report on Form 20-F for 2024.

What is the Compliance Plan for Zhengye Biotechnology?

The Compliance Plan is a proposal that Zhengye must submit to NASDAQ within 60 days to rectify the listing deficiency.

How long does Zhengye have to regain compliance with NASDAQ rules?

Zhengye has 60 calendar days from May 20, 2025, to submit a Compliance Plan and may receive up to 180 days extension.

Will the Delinquency Letter affect Zhengye's stock listing?

The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of Zhengye's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What does Zhengye Biotechnology specialize in?

Zhengye specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, primarily for livestock in China.

Jilin, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: ZYBT) (the “Company” or “Zhengye”), a veterinary vaccine manufacturer that encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccines in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated May 20, 2025 (the “Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”).





In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If NASDAQ accepts the Compliance Plan, NASDAQ may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Company’s Form 20-F filing due date, or until November 11, 2025, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.





The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





This announcement is made in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited







Through Jilin Zhengye Biological Products Co., Ltd., the Company’s operating entity based in Jilin, China, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with an emphasis on vaccines for livestock. For over 20 years, the operating entity has been committed to enhancing the health of animals. The operating entity has 44 veterinary vaccines, including vaccines for swine, cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, and dogs. The operating entity’s products are available in 28 provincial regions across China and are exported overseas to Vietnam, Pakistan, and Egypt. The operating entity has three GMP veterinary vaccine production floors, including 13 GMP vaccine production lines, one quality examination center, and one animal facility for vaccine development. The operating entity has 49 employees who have over a decade of experience in the veterinary vaccine industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



http://ir.jlzybio.com



.







