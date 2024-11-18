News & Insights

Zhengwei Group to Issue New Shares for Capital

November 18, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:2147) has released an update.

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited has entered into a Placing Agreement to issue 160 million new shares, representing 16.67% of its existing share capital, at HK$0.038 per share. The initiative aims to raise approximately HK$5.76 million net proceeds for general working capital. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the placement’s completion is subject to certain conditions.

