Zhengwei Group Clarifies Share Placement Impact

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:2147) has released an update.

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited has announced a clarification regarding the shareholding effects of its new share placement under the general mandate. The announcement corrects previous errors, detailing the revised shareholding percentages of directors and public shareholders post-placement, which will change the structure to include a significant new public stake of 16.67%.

For further insights into HK:2147 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.