Zhengwei Group Clarifies Share Placement Impact

May 23, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:2147) has released an update.

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited has announced a clarification regarding the shareholding effects of its new share placement under the general mandate. The announcement corrects previous errors, detailing the revised shareholding percentages of directors and public shareholders post-placement, which will change the structure to include a significant new public stake of 16.67%.

