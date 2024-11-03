Zhejiang Shibao’s Latest Investment in CITIC Products

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1057) has released an update.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. has announced its eighth subscription of CITIC Wealth Management Products, funded by idle company funds. The investment involves RMB35 million in principal-protected, closed-ended structured deposits with an expected annual return of 1.05% to 2.24%. This move is part of a broader strategy to utilize idle funds for safe, low-risk investments.

