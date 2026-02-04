Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. (SHSE:600352) Price Target Increased by 15.28% to 15.70

The average one-year price target for Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. (SHSE:600352) has been revised to CN¥15.70 / share. This is an increase of 15.28% from the prior estimate of CN¥13.62 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥14.00 to a high of CN¥17.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥14.36 / share.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Maintains 1.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.82%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600352 is 0.08%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.21% to 17,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,026K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600352 by 13.73% over the last quarter.

VMMSX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BAFQX - Brown Advisory Emerging Markets Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 1,169K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600352 by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

