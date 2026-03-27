Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. (SEHK:9863) Price Target Decreased by 12.47% to 69.61

The average one-year price target for Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. (SEHK:9863) has been revised to HK$69.61 / share. This is a decrease of 12.47% from the prior estimate of HK$79.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$50.50 to a high of HK$105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.30% from the latest reported closing price of HK$48.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 97.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9863 is 0.92%, an increase of 203.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.24% to 714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CHIQ - Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 569K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9863 by 1.10% over the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9863 by 2.37% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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