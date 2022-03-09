Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt operating normally, faces risk of hedging loss

March 9 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd 603799.SS said on Wednesday that the company's production and operation, including its Indonesia nickel projects, remain normal, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said it has not been forced to close a position yet but faces risk of losses from its hedging operation due to uncertainties in the nickel futures market.

Huayou's share price had plunged almost 20% since Tuesday after partner Tsingshan Holding Group was reported to hold a large short position amid the recent price spike.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Editing by Louise Heavens)

