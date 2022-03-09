Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt operating normally, faces risk of hedging loss

China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd said on Wednesday that the company's production and operation, including its Indonesia nickel projects, remain normal, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said it has not been forced to close a position yet but faces risk of losses from its hedging operation due to uncertainties in the nickel futures market.

Huayou's share price had plunged almost 20% since Tuesday after partner Tsingshan Holding Group was reported to hold a large short position amid the recent price spike.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Editing by Louise Heavens)

