Zhejiang Expressway Co Secures Traffic Safety Contracts

Zhejiang Expressway Co (HK:0576) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Zhejiang Expressway Co has signed traffic safety project maintenance contracts with Zhejiang Shunchang and Jiaogong Maintenance to enhance the safety infrastructure of its expressways. These agreements involve renovating traffic signs and updating other safety facilities over the next several months. The transactions are classified as connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requiring reporting but not independent shareholder approval.
For further insights into HK:0576 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.