Zhejiang Expressway Co Secures Traffic Safety Contracts

Zhejiang Expressway Co has signed traffic safety project maintenance contracts with Zhejiang Shunchang and Jiaogong Maintenance to enhance the safety infrastructure of its expressways. These agreements involve renovating traffic signs and updating other safety facilities over the next several months. The transactions are classified as connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requiring reporting but not independent shareholder approval.

