Zhaojin Mining Prepares for November Shareholder Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. has announced the closure of its member register from November 12 to November 18, 2024, in preparation for its extraordinary general meeting on November 18. Shareholders are required to submit their share transfer documents by November 11 to qualify for participation in the meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to streamline shareholder engagement and ensure smooth proceedings at the meeting.

