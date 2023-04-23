Zhaojin Mining Industry (HKEX:1818) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 11.52

The average one-year price target for Zhaojin Mining Industry (HKEX:1818) has been revised to 11.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 10.76 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.78 to a high of 17.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.30% from the latest reported closing price of 12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhaojin Mining Industry. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1818 is 0.12%, an increase of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 287,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 135,245K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 27.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 51,147K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,573K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 42.61% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,809K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,887K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,864K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,725K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 20.21% over the last quarter.

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund holds 11,291K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

