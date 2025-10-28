Zhaojin Mining Industry Company (SEHK:1818) Price Target Increased by 24.64% to 30.95

The average one-year price target for Zhaojin Mining Industry Company (SEHK:1818) has been revised to HK$30.95 / share. This is an increase of 24.64% from the prior estimate of HK$24.83 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$15.74 to a high of HK$46.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from the latest reported closing price of HK$28.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1818 is 0.20%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 260,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 87,848K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,412K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 12.43% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 44,670K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,712K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 17.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,702K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,485K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,111K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 3.78% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,668K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,184K shares , representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1818 by 64.21% over the last quarter.

