Zhaojin Mining Co. Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

November 18, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. successfully concluded its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of key resolutions, including a significant Share Transfer Agreement and the appointment of Mr. Wang Peiwu as an executive director. With over 69% shareholder attendance, the meeting highlighted strong investor engagement and support for the company’s strategic decisions.

