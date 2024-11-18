Zhaojin Mining Co. Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. successfully concluded its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of key resolutions, including a significant Share Transfer Agreement and the appointment of Mr. Wang Peiwu as an executive director. With over 69% shareholder attendance, the meeting highlighted strong investor engagement and support for the company’s strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:1818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.