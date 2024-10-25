Zhaojin Mining Appoints New Executive Director

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. has announced the resignation of Mr. Chen Lunan as an executive director and the vice president, effective October 25, 2024. Mr. Wang Peiwu has been appointed to fill these roles, bringing extensive experience from his previous positions at Zijin Mining Group. This leadership change is expected to drive the company’s strategic initiatives forward.

