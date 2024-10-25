News & Insights

Stocks

Zhaojin Mining Appoints New Executive Director

October 25, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. has announced the resignation of Mr. Chen Lunan as an executive director and the vice president, effective October 25, 2024. Mr. Wang Peiwu has been appointed to fill these roles, bringing extensive experience from his previous positions at Zijin Mining Group. This leadership change is expected to drive the company’s strategic initiatives forward.

For further insights into HK:1818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZHAOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.