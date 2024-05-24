Zhaojin Mining Advances Total Acquisition of Tietto Minerals

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. announces the initiation of a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Tietto Minerals Limited, aiming for complete ownership after already securing 90.72% control. This strategic move is part of a series of offers detailed in previous announcements and is in compliance with corporate regulations, avoiding the need for shareholder approval. The acquisition is expected to be a significant transaction for Zhaojin Mining, further expanding its market influence.

