News & Insights

Stocks

Zhaojin Mining Advances Total Acquisition of Tietto Minerals

May 24, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (HK:1818) has released an update.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co. announces the initiation of a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Tietto Minerals Limited, aiming for complete ownership after already securing 90.72% control. This strategic move is part of a series of offers detailed in previous announcements and is in compliance with corporate regulations, avoiding the need for shareholder approval. The acquisition is expected to be a significant transaction for Zhaojin Mining, further expanding its market influence.

For further insights into HK:1818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZHAOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.