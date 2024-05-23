News & Insights

Zhaojin Capital Set for Tietto Minerals Takeover

May 23, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

Zhaojin Capital (Hong Kong) Limited has achieved over a 90% interest in Tietto Minerals Limited and is moving forward with a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares at A$0.68 each. Tietto shareholders who have not accepted the offer will have their shares acquired mandatorily, with a claims process to follow for them to receive their entitled consideration. The full acquisition process is expected to take around 5 weeks from the notice.

