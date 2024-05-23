Zhaojin Capital Set for Tietto Minerals Takeover

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

Zhaojin Capital (Hong Kong) Limited has achieved over a 90% interest in Tietto Minerals Limited and is moving forward with a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares at A$0.68 each. Tietto shareholders who have not accepted the offer will have their shares acquired mandatorily, with a claims process to follow for them to receive their entitled consideration. The full acquisition process is expected to take around 5 weeks from the notice.

For further insights into AU:TIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.