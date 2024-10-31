News & Insights

Stocks

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

October 31, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (HK:1660) has released an update.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of executive director Mr. Xu Chusheng, effective October 31, 2024, as he shifts focus to other business ventures. The board expressed gratitude for his contributions and appointed non-executive director Ms. Tsim Ying Wah to the investment committee. This change reshapes the board’s composition, comprising both executive and non-executive members.

For further insights into HK:1660 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.