Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of executive director Mr. Xu Chusheng, effective October 31, 2024, as he shifts focus to other business ventures. The board expressed gratitude for his contributions and appointed non-executive director Ms. Tsim Ying Wah to the investment committee. This change reshapes the board’s composition, comprising both executive and non-executive members.

