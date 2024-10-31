Zhaobangji Lifestyle Announces New Board Structure

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (HK:1660) has released an update.

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced the new composition of its board of directors, effective October 31, 2024. The board includes executive directors Mr. Xu Chujia, Mr. Xu Zhicong, and Ms. Zhang Yu, along with non-executive and independent directors, forming key committees to guide the company’s strategic direction. This reshuffle aims to strengthen governance and enhance decision-making processes within the organization.

