ZGNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.56, changing hands as high as $45.66 per share. Zogenix Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.43 per share, with $56.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.94.

