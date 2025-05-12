ZGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.54, changing hands as high as $8.69 per share. Ermenegildo Zegna NV shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZGN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.05 per share, with $13.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.