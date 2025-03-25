$ZGN Earnings Preview: Recent $ZGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ZGN ($ZGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $517,412,900 and earnings of $0.15 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ZGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ZGN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZGN forecast page.

$ZGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Charchafji from BNP Paribas set a target price of $7.9 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a target price of $9.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Louise Singlehurst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.2 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.