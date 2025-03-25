News & Insights

$ZGN Earnings Preview: Recent $ZGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 25, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

$ZGN ($ZGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $517,412,900 and earnings of $0.15 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ZGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ZGN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZGN forecast page.

$ZGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Charchafji from BNP Paribas set a target price of $7.9 on 12/02/2024
  • Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a target price of $9.0 on 10/23/2024
  • Louise Singlehurst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.2 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

