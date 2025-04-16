ZG Unveils Advanced Listing Performance Feature for Showcase Listings

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG recently announced the launch of a new analytics tool designed specifically for Showcase listings. This cutting-edge feature delivers in-depth performance insights, empowering agents and sellers to better track listing engagement and optimize their marketing strategies on the most visited real estate site in the United States.



Zillow Showcase brings a modern, interactive and visually engaging experience featuring room-by-room photo organization, high-resolution, scrolling hero images and interactive floor plans that capture buyer interest. These premium listings stand out with special search markers and tags, making them more visible and easier to discover. The solution's AI-native enhancements also significantly improve their discoverability on Zillow’s platforms. When shared with Zillow’s vast audience of high-intent home shoppers, Showcase listings not only drive exceptional exposure but also give buyers a deeper, more meaningful understanding of the home’s layout, features and overall appeal.



The addition of performance insights will likely help agents gain a comprehensive view of how their Showcase listings perform over time. The tool provides metrics, such as page views, saves and shares, against similar non-Showcase listings in the same area. Moreover, agents can access shopper interest by geographic location, giving them a clear picture of demand across different regions and helping them fine-tune their marketing approach.

Will Zillow Stock Benefit From This Rollout?





These new enhancements align with Zillow’s ongoing mission to equip home buyers, sellers, and agents with transparent, actionable data. According to Zillow’s Consumer Housing Trends Report, 75% of sellers consider local market and neighborhood-specific knowledge to be a critical factor when selecting an agent. With Showcase already outperforming standard listings in terms of speed and price, the addition of these features will likely enable agents to provide more precise guidance and market context to their clients. This boasts a solid growth opportunity for the company in the near term.



Zillow is constantly taking several measures to enhance transparency, equity and fair housing in the real estate market, bolstering experience for property managers and consumers. The company aims to capitalize on AI technology as it intends to introduce several AI advancements in 2025. The focus will be on improving visual and multimodal capabilities, including richer media content. Generative AI will empower home shoppers with insights and guidance on home financing. It will also enable real estate agents to better connect and engage with more potential customers. All these advancements will significantly enhance home buying and selling experiences, likely translating to healthy long-term growth for the company.

ZG Stock Price Performance

Shares of Zillow have gained 50.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ZG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Zillow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

