ZG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.21, changing hands as high as $38.46 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.2135 per share, with $65.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.99.

