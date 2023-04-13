STM

ZF signs deal with STMicroelectronics on silicon carbide devices

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

April 13, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - German technology firm ZF Friedrichshafen ZFF.UL has signed a multi-year agreement with STMicroelectronics STM.DE on silicon carbide devices, the company said on Thursday.

STMicroelectronics will supply ZF with double-digit millions of silicon carbide devices from 2025 onwards, it added.

