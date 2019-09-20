US Markets

ZF Friedrichshafen dumps Haldex stake at big discount

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen on Friday said it sold its 20% stake in Swedish brake systems firm Haldex for about 445 million Swedish crowns ($46 million).

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen ZFF.UL on Friday said it sold its 20% stake in Swedish brake systems firm Haldex HLDX.ST for about 445 million Swedish crowns ($46 million).

ZF earlier this month said it would seek to sell its stake in the firm, which was the target of a heated takeover battle between ZF and Knorr-Bremse KBX.DE a few years ago, resulting in an ownership deadlock.

ZF, which earlier this year agreed to buy Haldex's bigger peer Wabco WBC.N, said it no longer had a strategic interest in owning a stake in Haldex.

The group said it sold about 8.9 million Haldex shares for 50.00 SEK ($5.17) apiece to institutional investors, a major discount to the 59.30 SEK closing price on Thursday.

Haldex shares opened down 11%.

($1 = 9.6640 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

