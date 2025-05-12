Zevra Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Zevra Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zevra Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.42 -0.44 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.69 -0.48 -0.40 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Zevra Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics were trading at $7.87 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Zevra Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zevra Therapeutics.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Zevra Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $22.0, suggesting a potential 179.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tilray Brands, Eton Pharmaceuticals and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilray Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, suggesting a potential 87.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eton Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential 251.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential 247.27% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Tilray Brands, Eton Pharmaceuticals and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zevra Therapeutics Buy -6.79% $10.68M -65.31% Tilray Brands Neutral -1.36% $52.01M -25.45% Eton Pharmaceuticals Buy 59.26% $6.48M -2.96% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy -17.39% $10.77M -14.91%

Key Takeaway:

Zevra Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, suggesting a relatively stronger financial position in terms of profitability. Overall, Zevra Therapeutics shows mixed performance when compared to its peers in the analysis.

All You Need to Know About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Inc is a rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The company's mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With data-driven development and commercialization strategies, it is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Financial Milestones: Zevra Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Zevra Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.79% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zevra Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -296.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -65.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

To track all earnings releases for Zevra Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

