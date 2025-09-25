Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Soars 10.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in share price is likely due to positive investor expectations regarding Zevra’s growth prospects, especially its marketed drug Miplyffa, which is approved to treat a rare genetic disorder called Niemann-Pick disease type C in patients aged two years and older. Earlier this month, the company reported new data showing that patients who were on concomitant miglustat and switched from placebo to Miplyffa experienced a decline in annual disease progression.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +94.2%. Revenues are expected to be $26.53 million, up 619.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zevra Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZVRA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zevra Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nektar Therapeutics NKTR, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $60.33. Over the past month, NKTR has returned 107.1%.

For Nektar, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.2% over the past month to -$2.96. This represents a change of -9.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Nektar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.