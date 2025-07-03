Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Moves 5.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $9.41. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributed to growing investors' optimism related to the initial uptake of the company’s marketed product, Miplyffa (arimoclomol), which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in September 2024. Miplyffa generated sales worth $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +235.4%. Revenues are expected to be $71.83 million, up 1514.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Zevra Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZVRA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Zevra Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Xeris Biopharma (XERS), closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $4.73. Over the past month, XERS has returned 0.2%.

Xeris Biopharma's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +70%. Xeris Biopharma currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

