Zevra Therapeutics Stockholders Re-Elect Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to Board of Directors Amid Commitment to Growth Strategy

Zevra Therapeutics stockholders re-elected two board members, reaffirming commitment to growth and strategic initiatives.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the re-election of Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to its Board of Directors during its 2025 Annual Meeting, where both will serve until 2028. The company expressed gratitude for stockholder participation and support, viewing the strong vote for its nominees as an endorsement of its strategic direction. Despite a rival nomination by stockholder Daniel J. Mangless, his candidates were disqualified due to failure to meet SEC and company bylaw requirements. The re-election results, showing Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito receiving over 73% of the votes, highlight the stockholders' confidence in the Board's expertise and vision for growth. Additionally, stockholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Stockholders overwhelmingly re-elected Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to the Board of Directors, demonstrating strong support for the current leadership and strategic direction.

The approval of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and corporate governance.

The positive vote outcome signifies stockholders' confidence in Zevra's transformation into a growth-oriented commercial organization focused on rare diseases.

The failure of stockholder Daniel J. Mangless to present a valid nomination against the current board members raises questions about internal dissent and possible governance issues within the company.

The press release highlights a competitive nomination process that may suggest dissatisfaction among stockholders regarding the current leadership and direction of the company.

Despite the re-election of the existing board members, the situation indicates that there are stockholders actively seeking change, which could signal instability or lack of unanimous support for the company's current strategic direction.

Who was re-elected to Zevra's Board of Directors?

Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito were re-elected as Class I Directors.

What is Zevra Therapeutics focused on?

Zevra Therapeutics focuses on providing therapies for people living with rare diseases.

What was the outcome of the stockholder voting?

Stockholders overwhelmingly re-elected Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito, reinforcing support for Zevra's strategic direction.

Who was the opposing nominee in the election?

Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D. and Arthur C. Regan were nominated by Daniel J. Mangless but were not validly nominated.

What other proposal did stockholders approve?

Stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors for 2025.

Zevra Stockholders Re-Elect Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to the Company’s Board of Directors









Board and Management Reaffirm Commitment to





Driving Continued Growth and Progress Against Strategic Plan







CELEBRATION, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (“Zevra,” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies to people living with rare disease, announced that based on the final vote count certified by the independent Inspector of Elections following the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Wendy L. Dixon, Ph.D. and Tamara A. Favorito to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as Class I Directors to serve until the 2028 Annual Meeting.





The Zevra Board issued the following statement:





“We thank all our stockholders for their strong participation in the voting process and continued support of Zevra. The overwhelming support for the Company’s nominees represents a clear endorsement of our strategic direction from our stockholder base. Over the past two years, we have taken decisive action to transform Zevra into a stronger, growth-oriented commercial organization focused on making a positive impact for patients living with rare diseases. This vote validates our progress to date and reinforces our confidence in our strategic plan as we continue building momentum and drive long-term value for our stockholders.”





As previously disclosed, Daniel J. Mangless, a stockholder of the Company, indicated his intention to nominate Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D. and Arthur C. Regan for election as directors at the Annual Meeting, in opposition to Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito. However, Mr. Mangless subsequently failed to comply with the applicable requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC’s”) proxy rules and the Company’s amended and restated bylaws (the “Bylaws”) to proceed with a valid nomination. Specifically, Mr. Mangless failed to solicit at least 67% of the voting power of the shares entitled to vote on the election of directors at the Annual Meeting, as required by SEC rules and the Bylaws, and failed to provide the Company with reasonable evidence of such solicitation, as required by the Bylaws. Finally, Mr. Mangless did not attend the Annual Meeting to validly nominate his nominees, as required by the Bylaws.





As a result of Mr. Mangless’ failure to meet these requirements and as provided by the Bylaws, Mr. Mangless’ nominations were disregarded. Based on results from the independent Inspector of Elections for the Annual Meeting, if Mr. Mangless had complied with the applicable requirements to validly nominate his nominees, Dr. Mickle would have received just 26.45% of the vote and Mr. Regan would have received just 23.97% of the vote, compared to 73.97% and 73.41% for Dr. Dixon and Ms. Favorito, respectively.





The outcome of the election underscores stockholders’ strong support for Zevra’s Board – including its deep industry expertise, proven track record, and steadfast commitment to delivering value. Looking ahead, and now with a clear mandate from stockholders, the Board and management team are focused on accelerating Zevra’s disciplined strategy and value-creation initiatives.





Additionally, stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.





The final certified results, as confirmed by the independent Inspector of Elections, will be filed on a Form 8-K with the SEC.







About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.







Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for rare diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.





Expanded access programs are made available by Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. and its affiliates and are subject to the Company's Expanded Access Program (“EAP”) policy, as published on its



website



. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the treating physician's discretion.





For more information, please visit



www.zevra.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s actions to enhance stockholder value, the Company’s plans with respect to director candidates nominated by stockholders; our strategic, financial, operational, corporate governance, executive compensation, and product development objectives; and the timing of any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 12, 2025, and Zevra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 13, 2025, and Zevra’s other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.







Contacts









For investor inquiries







Nichol Ochsner





+1 (732) 754-2545







nochsner@zevra.com









For media inquiries







FTI Consulting





Tanner Kaufman / Kyla MacLennan / Mike Gaudreau







zevratherapeutics@fticonsulting.com





