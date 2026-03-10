Zevra Therapeutics Stock Gains 19% Over Partnership With GeneDx For New Genetic Testing Program

(RTTNews) - Stock of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) is climbing roughly 19 percent on Tuesday morning trading after GeneDx announced a new genetic testing program with Zevra to expand access to exome sequencing to help clinicians confirm diagnosis and guide clinical decision-making in Niemann-Pick Disease type C.

The company's shares are currently trading at $10.83 on the Nasdaq, up 18.75 percent. The stock opened at $9.12 and has climbed as high as $11.40 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $6.19 to $13.16.

Through this program, eligible patients in the United States will have access to genomic testing via GeneDx to help confirm or rule out a diagnosis of NPC.

