Zevra Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.76% from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zevra Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Eddie Hickman Guggenheim Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Delving into Zevra Therapeutics's Background

Zevra Therapeutics Inc is a rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The company's mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, it is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Zevra Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 225.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zevra Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -296.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zevra Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -65.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zevra Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Zevra Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

