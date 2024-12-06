News & Insights

Zevra Therapeutics Restructures to Focus on Rare Diseases

December 06, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Zevra Therapeutics ( (ZVRA) ) has provided an announcement.

Zevra Therapeutics is undergoing significant organizational changes to sharpen its focus on late-stage clinical and commercial opportunities in the rare disease sector. This involves restructuring its executive team, with key departures and a consolidation of scientific functions under its Chief Medical Officer. By closing laboratory facilities and discontinuing in-house drug discovery activities, Zevra aims to optimize resources and align with its 2025 Strategic Plan, emphasizing commercial excellence and innovation. These initiatives are expected to strengthen its position in the rare disease therapeutics market.

