Zevra Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (69c), consensus (42c)

Reports Q3 revenue $3.7M, consensus $4.87M. “The third quarter was one of the most exciting and transformational periods in Zevra’s journey,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Zevra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “After years of tireless effort, our team has achieved a major milestone with FDA approval of MIPLYFFA(TM) (arimoclomol), and we’re celebrating with the Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) community. We intend to achieve our goals with a high-performing team committed to execute, focus and innovate to drive our continued growth and long-term transformation.”

